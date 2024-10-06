Home

IAF Airshow: Chennai Police issues traffic Advisory, Check routes to avoid, timings and other key details

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena – Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’, meaning potent, powerful, and self-reliant.



Image for representational purposes

Chennai: The much-anticipated Air Show 2024, conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of its 92nd anniversary, is being conducted on Sunday at Marina Beach. Owing to the event where 15 lakh people likely to attend, the Greater Chennai Police has deployed 6,500 cops and 1,500 home guards to witness the smooth functioning of the event.

🚦 Traffic & Parking Alert for Air Show 2024 🚦 📅 Date: 06.10.2024 📍 Location: Marina Beach Plan ahead & arrive early for a smooth experience. Enjoy the spectacular aerial displays safely! ✈️✨ #ChennaiAirShow #GreaterChennaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ZDoeJ0nKoH — Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic) October 4, 2024

IAF airshow: Traffic advisory

Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters to use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), i.e., the local train services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably”. The Chennai police, on its X account, issued a detailed statement, outlining parking lots, and which roads to avoid for traffic congestion.

IAF Chennai airshow: All You need to know

72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show.

The aircraft would take off from air force stations in Tambaram, Thanjavur, Sulur and the training command base in Bengaluru.

According to the media reports, each participating team will converge above the East Coast Road and then fly to the Marina Beach

The show at Chennai marks the third Air Force celebration outside Delhi, and is the first of its kind to be held in South India.

IAF airshow: Live streaming

People who are not in Chennai, can catch the he IAF airshow live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.











