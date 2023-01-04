The deceased S Shobana was riding the two-wheeler at around 7:20 am on Tuesday to drop her brother off at school.

Chennai Techie, Enroute to Brother’s School Run Over by Truck As Her Scooty Skids After Hitting Pothole

Chennai: Days after a gruesome case in Delhi on New Year’s morning left country shocked, a 22-year-old software engineer lost her life after being ran over by a truck as she lost control of her scooter.

The deceased S Shobana was riding the two-wheeler at around 7:20 am on Tuesday to drop her brother off at school. Unfortunately, she allegedly hit a pothole and fell, following which a truck behind her ran over her, leaving the woman dead on the spot. Her brother Harish is undergoing treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

Shobana was employed with a private firm in Guduvanchery. Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, blamed Chennai’s bad roads for the accident. “One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho,” he tweeted.

Upon receiving the information, Traffic investigation wing rushed to the scene and moved Shobana’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police said that both Harish and Shobana were not wearing helmets. Meanwhile, the truck driver B Mohan has been detained. After the accident, authorities filled the damaged portions on the road.



