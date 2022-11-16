Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalChennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List...
National

Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

admin
By admin
0
66


The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today.

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu. 
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today from 9am to 2pm.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (November 16). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Thiruvellavoyal :
Thiruvellavoyal, Kattur, Kalpakkam, Voyalur, Merattur, Neithvoyal, Kaniyambakkam, Vellambakam, Kadapakam, Chenghazhaneermedu, Oornambedu, Rmanathapuram.

Guindy :
MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Karthikeyapuram 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 11 & 12th Street, Deivanai Nagar.

IT Corridor :
TARAMANI OMR Srinivasa Nagar.

Perambur :
GANDHI NAGAR AP Arasu Street, Anna Salai, Erukkancherry Part.

Topics




Published Date: November 16, 2022 7:33 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bikaji Foods International Listing Today: Things You Should Know
Next article
Ben Stokes, Cameron Green to Sam Curran; Aakash Chopra PREDICTS Most Expensive Players
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
news

Recent Comments

National

Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

admin
By admin
0
66


The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today.

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu. 
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today from 9am to 2pm.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (November 16). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Thiruvellavoyal :
Thiruvellavoyal, Kattur, Kalpakkam, Voyalur, Merattur, Neithvoyal, Kaniyambakkam, Vellambakam, Kadapakam, Chenghazhaneermedu, Oornambedu, Rmanathapuram.

Guindy :
MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Karthikeyapuram 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 11 & 12th Street, Deivanai Nagar.

IT Corridor :
TARAMANI OMR Srinivasa Nagar.

Perambur :
GANDHI NAGAR AP Arasu Street, Anna Salai, Erukkancherry Part.

Topics




Published Date: November 16, 2022 7:33 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bikaji Foods International Listing Today: Things You Should Know
Next article
Ben Stokes, Cameron Green to Sam Curran; Aakash Chopra PREDICTS Most Expensive Players
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677