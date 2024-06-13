Chennai to Host International Plastics Expo Between 14 – 17 June 2024

Organised by TAPMA, 40,000+ entrepreneurs are expected to visit the 300+ stalls at the expo

The Tamil Nadu Plastics manufacturers Association (TAPMA), the apex body of 8500+ plastics processors in the state, is organising IPLAS an International Plastics Exhibition on June 14 – 17, 2024 at Chennai Trade Centre.

This is the sixth in the series since 2005 and the highlights of this edition are Exhibition space 17500 sq.m. 300+ exhibitors from all over India including a few from China. There are more than 90 live demos in the event. The wide exhibit profile covers machinery, materials, moulds and dies, printing and converting machinery and auxiliaries. This exhibition will help expansions or new start ups in the plastics sector. Visitors will get new project ideas and can find all under one roof.

Over 40,000 visitors are expected to visit and benefit from this international event. The visitors will come from neighbouring states and other parts of India too. TAPMA is supporting with hospitality for international visitors from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and Kenya also. Like previous editions this edition also will facilitate growth in the sector besides adding jobs for the youth in the coming years. This expo is likely to see purchase of new machinery to the tune of Rs. 1000 crores and this will create vibrancy and new jobs also

TAPMA is also organising WOPS – world of plastics, a theme pavilion to create a fresh awareness about plastics, its contributions and the ways of disposing it post use. This theme pavilion will promote segregation at source and also recycling of plastics waste. There will be an interactive Virtual Reality Videos and games for the school children. on display will be a wide range of long-lasting furniture made from post-consumer comingled waste picked up municipal waste. Invitation is being extended to school / college students, resident associations and officials of corporation and other local bodies engaged in solid waste management.

The four-day exhibition is free for all between 10 am and 6 pm

For more details, please visit: www.iplas.in.