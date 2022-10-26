Chennai to Witness Power Cuts in Several Areas Today; Check Details Here

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (October 26). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.Also Read – Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check The Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities Here

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Anna Salai: Chintadripet Venkatesa Gramani Street, Wallers road, Singannachetty street, Krishnappachetty street Also Read – CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: Board to Conduct Exams at Later Date For These Students. Read Latest Circular Here

Pudupet: ECR Road, Verabathra street, West Coovam street. Also Read – Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Open For Devotees On THIS Date

Egmore: Part of Panthion Road and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: Thirumangalam, entire Anna Nagae West and extension, Thiruvalleeswararnagar, Emerald Flats, Welcome colony, Mangalam colony, Old Thirumangalam and above all surrounding areas.

Power Shutdown on Thursday (October 27)

Arumbakkam: Arumbakkam market, Semathammannagar, Mettukulam, Nerkundram, AlwarthirunagarBhuvaneswarinagar and above all surrounding areas.