CheQ Joins Hands with Flipkart for its Flagship Big Billion Days Sale: Unlock Extra Savings with Every Purchase

In an exciting new collaboration, CheQ-India’s leading credit management platform-has partnered with Flipkart’s iconic The Big Billion Days sale to bring customers an exclusive opportunity for EXTRA savings on top of already unbeatable deals.

CheQ Joins Hands with Flipkart for its flagship Big Billion Days sale

From September 23, 2024, CheQ users will have the chance to earn up to 2x more CheQ Chips, CheQ’s highly rewarding loyalty points. For every CheQ Chip earned, users will receive Rs. 10 worth of discount vouchers on CheQ. These chips can be redeemed for discount vouchers, offering an extra layer of savings on Flipkarts Big Billion Days across 12+ categories including TV, Fridge, Mobiles and many more home appliances.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CheQ’s rewards page will be completely transformed with Big Billion Day deals, enabling users to unlock additional discounts by redeeming their CheQ Chips. To grab these exclusive offers, users can simply apply a coupon code from the CheQ app at checkout on Flipkart between September 26 and October 6, 2024-the official Big Billion Days sale period.

The partnership promises to elevate the shopping experience for millions of Flipkart customers by providing enhanced savings on a range of products, including electronics, home appliances, and more. Notably, CheQ users can also take advantage of an exclusive bumper deal on the much anticipated Nothing 2A Plus phone.

Talking about the #CheQIntoBBD partnership, Aditya Soni, CEO and Founder of CheQ, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Flipkart for the Big Billion Day sales, the biggest shopping events in India. At CheQ, our mission is to make Credit super rewarding for our users, and through this partnership, we’re offering them the opportunity to save big. By providing Extra CheQ Chips, and each Chip with extra conversion on Big Billion Day vouchers, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy seamless savings on their favorite products on the sale of the year. This also showcases the REAL REWARDS promise that CheQ stands for.”

How To Maximize Your Rewards with #CheQIntoBBD

Everyone who pays credit card bills during this period on CheQ will get access to amazing Big Billion Day deals through CheQ chips. Every user earns more CheQ chips, and each chip is worth Rs 10. Users can use the Chips to redeem BBD vouchers of different denominations like 500 or 1000.

To redeem these benefits, users can simply copy the voucher code available in the CheQ app and apply it while shopping on Flipkart, ensuring a seamless and efficient process. The offer is valid from 26 September 2024 to 6 October 2024.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sales are already known for their incredible deals, and with CheQs additional rewards, the shopping experience becomes even more rewarding for savvy customers.

The #CheQIntoBBD campaign is LIVE across digital platforms including CheQ’s social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube.

About CheQ

CheQ is a leading financial services platform that allows users to manage payments including credit card bills, rent, and utilities. With a user-friendly interface and a robust rewards program, CheQ offers a seamless experience that empowers users to maximize their financial health. The fintech has enabled 5 Mn transactions worth $2 Bn and served more than 1 Mn customers in 12 months.

For more information, visit www.cheq.one.