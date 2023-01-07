Chetan Sharma Gets Re-Appointed As BCCI News

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.

Chetan Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chetan Sharma has been re-appointed as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee, the BCCI announced on Saturday. Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.

Sharath is from South Zone while Das represents Central Zone. Banerjee is coming from East Zone while Ankola represents West Zone.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI’s announcement comes exactly two months after Sharma’s entire panel was sacked following India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal exit.

However, Sharma will have a new team to work with with junior chairman of selectors Sharath being promoted. Das qualified for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.

Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh, who also reapplied, wasn’t considered after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee has recommended the following candidates for the senior men’s national selection committee,” the statement added.



