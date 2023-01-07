Chetan Sharma Gets Re-Appointed As BCCI News

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.
New Delhi: Chetan Sharma has been re-appointed as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee, the BCCI announced on Saturday. Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.
Sharath is from South Zone while Das represents Central Zone. Banerjee is coming from East Zone while Ankola represents West Zone.
“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” BCCI said in a statement.
The BCCI’s announcement comes exactly two months after Sharma’s entire panel was sacked following India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal exit.
However, Sharma will have a new team to work with with junior chairman of selectors Sharath being promoted. Das qualified for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.
Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh, who also reapplied, wasn’t considered after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark.
“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee has recommended the following candidates for the senior men’s national selection committee,” the statement added.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 4:47 PM IST
Updated Date: January 7, 2023 5:27 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Woman Dies After Eating Biryani In Kerala Second Food Poisoning Incident In A Week Probe Ordered News
[ad_1] After increasing food poisoning incidents in Kerala, state health minister Veena George has ordered widespread inspections across 14 districts....
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta News
[ad_1] 'Bigg Boss 16' inmate Tina Datta's team has penned an open letter stating that the actress' character is being...
Joshimath Can’t Take Increasing Pressure, Says Geologist; CM Dhami Orders Evacuation Of 600 Families News
[ad_1] Joshimath Sinking: Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an immediate evacuation of around 600...
Rohit Shetty Admitted to Hyderabad Hospital After Getting Injured on Sets of News
[ad_1] Director, Rohit Shetty sustained injury on his hand while shooting at Ramoji Film City. Rohit Shetty Admitted to Hyderabad...
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round 2 Schedule Out For BDS Course; Check Merit List Release Date Here News
[ad_1] UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling at upneet.gov.in: The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced on...
Air India Reviewing Alcohol Serving Policy On Flights CEO Apologises For Pee Gate Incident News
[ad_1] Air India has de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot who were on board when the incident occurred and...
Average Rating