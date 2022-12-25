Cheteshwar Pujara finished as highest run-getter for India against Bangladesh with 222 runs from four innings including a hundred.

Chesteshwar Pujara celebrates his century against Bangladesh in 1s Test. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has credited his performances in First-Class cricket for his success in the just-concluded Test Bangladesh series on Sunday. The veteran India batter was the highest run-getter for India in the series scoring 222 runs in two matches including a ton.

“It’s been a great competitive series. I have been working hard on my game. Played lot of First-class cricket and then worked a lot on my game, that’s what helped me score these runs,” said Pujara after the second Test, who also bagged the Player of the Series award.

Pujara started with a 90 in the first innings of the first Test and followed it up with a magnificient hundred in the second innings. India won that game. Although, the right-hander failed to contribute much in the second Test, it was Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant, who ensured India go back home with full points from the series.

Wrapping up 2022 on a high 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qFpVz2YVLo — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 25, 2022

Pujara was in good touch for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy playing a crucial part in their title-winninh campaign. Prior to that the veteran batter played a fair amount of County cricket for Sussex scoring centuries at will in both one-dayers and four-day games.

“Sometimes, there is enough gap between Test matches, it helps you prepare. I think playing First-class cricket is really important for improving. You need to be mentally prepared and I believe that if you are strong mentally, and prepare well, you’ll be good,” added Pujara.



