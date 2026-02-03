Seeds of Wellness Chia Oil aligns with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans’ recommendations amid evolving science demonstrating health benefits of chia’s essential fatty acids

SANTIAGO, Chile

Feb. 3, 2026



Seeds of Wellness Organic Cold-Pressed Chia Oil



63% of the total fat in chia oil is omega-3 ALA , an essential fatty acid the body cannot produce on its own



, an essential fatty acid the body cannot produce on its own Just one teaspoon provides more than the recommended daily intake of ALA



provides more than the recommended daily intake of ALA Made only with 100% pure chia seeds, using a cold-press process designed to preserve its nutrient profile, quality, and naturally nutty flavor – no chemical solvents or diluents are used

