Child Among 9 Killed as Car Collides With Truck, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 9 Killed

Mumbai-Goa Highway Collison: At least 9 people were killed in a car and truck collision on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday morning. Deceased included 5 men, 3 women and 1 child. One passenger who was seriously injured is also a child, Raigad Police said. The incident took place on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad district.

Watch: 9 Killed After Car Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Goa Highway. Visuals From The Crash Site

While the truck was travelling to Mumbai, the car was on its way to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district.

The visuals from the crash site show the intensity of the collison as the car was completely mangled after the fatal accident.

Traffic movement on the highway has resumed and the incident is being investigated, police said.




