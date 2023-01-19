Child Among 9 Killed as Car Collides With Truck, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

- Home
Mumbai-Goa Highway Collision: At least 9 people were killed in a car and truck collision on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday morning.
Mumbai-Goa Highway Collison: At least 9 people were killed in a car and truck collision on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday morning. Deceased included 5 men, 3 women and 1 child. One passenger who was seriously injured is also a child, Raigad Police said. The incident took place on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad district.
Watch: 9 Killed After Car Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Goa Highway. Visuals From The Crash Site
मुंबई-गोवा हाईवे पर कार और ट्रक में आमने-सामने की टक्कर, 9 लोगों की मौत, 4 साल का मासूम घायल#Mumbai #mumbaigoahighway #mumbaiaccident pic.twitter.com/eaXCvwLkPq
— Avinash Pandey (@Pandey4Avinash) January 19, 2023
Maharashtra | Visuals from Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad where a car accident left nine people, including a child, dead and another child injured. pic.twitter.com/oaH1qKyW83
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023
While the truck was travelling to Mumbai, the car was on its way to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district.
The visuals from the crash site show the intensity of the collison as the car was completely mangled after the fatal accident.
Traffic movement on the highway has resumed and the incident is being investigated, police said.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 8:39 AM IST
Updated Date: January 19, 2023 10:05 AM IST
