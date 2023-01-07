Childhood Coach Jaswant Rai Wants Arshdeep Singh to Focus on Run-Up to Avoid No-Balls News
Arshdeep Singh on Thursday grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons as he become the first Indian bowler to concede 5 no-balls in a T20I match.
The young left-armer gave away 37 runs in his 2 overs as India later on went down chasing 206 runs, falling short by 16 runs.
Arshdeep’s childhood coach, Jaswant Rai reacted that the no-balls happened due to the lack of practice and he will surely discuss with him very soon.
“Arshdeep just needs to focus on his steps right now. He needs to maintain his rhythm. He was not looking in rhythm in the second T20I. The no-ball happened because of lack of practice. We (Arshdeep and I) will discuss this soon. I am sure he will improve on this,” Rai told in an exclusive interview with TimesofIndia.com.
Rai assessed that a pacer bowling a no-ball is due to the run-up and that needs to be checked.
“The major and the biggest problem behind a pacer bowling a no-ball is his run-up,” Rai continued.
“When a bowler marks his run-up, he sometimes loses focus on his steps and bowls a no-ball. To maintain uniformity, a bowler needs to practice a lot in terms of run-up to avoid bowling no-balls. He has to measure the run-up properly before bowling…maintain one rhythm and keep checking whether you are overstepping or not”, he added.
He also revealed that Arshdeep actually runs diagonally and that somehow leads him to the danger zone in follow-through.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:52 AM IST
