Children Face Higher Risk Of Disease From Air Pollution, Says WHO

New Delhi: Amid rising pollution level in Delhi-NCR, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said children are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases. Besides children, elderly and pregnant women also face higher risk of suffering from disease due to exposure to toxic air.

“The children, elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases. Genetics, comorbidities, nutrition and sociodemographic factors also impact a person’s susceptibility to air pollution,” the WHO said.

“Breathing in pollutants leads to inflammation, oxidative stress, immunosuppression, and mutagenicity in cells throughout our body, impacting the lungs, heart, brain among other organs and ultimately leading to disease,” the WHO said.

There are certain precautions that parents need to take to protect their kid from air pollution. It is also necessary that a parent or guardian is aware on how to keep their child healthy and fully undertand about the health impacts of air pollution.

Precautions to take to protect children

The WHO has listed out several precautionary measures to take to protect children or baby from air pollution.

Their lungs are still developing, and air pollution can interfere with this biological process

Their bodies are less able to metabolize, detoxify, and excrete the toxicants contained in air pollution

Their brains are still developing, and neurotoxic compounds in air pollution can affect children’s cognitive development

They inhale more air per unit of bodyweight than adults

They are more active and therefore breathe in more air pollution

Babies born to women who were exposed to air pollution during their pregnancy are more likely to be premature and low birthweight

Don’t smoke indoors or near children, but ensure they remain supervised

Use cleaner fuels and technologies to cook, heat and light your home – choose electricity, natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, biogas or solar stoves or ovens

Use ultra-low emission stoves with processed solid fuels (wood pellets) if cleaner options are not available

Always cook in a well-ventilated area, or outside if it’s hard to ventilate your kitchen or cooking area

If possible, avoid using kerosene lamps or stoves for cooking or lighting

Don’t burn candles or use air fresheners, which add toxic chemicals to the air

Keep your children healthy – make sure they are up to date with their immunizations, have healthy diets and plenty of opportunity to play and be physically active

Important note – Parents should monitor air pollution levels in the city they live in and be aware of the effects of air pollution on their children so to know when and how to take protective measures.



