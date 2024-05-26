Home

Children Hospital Fire: ‘Heart-Breaking’ Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief Over Death Of Newborns In Delhi

The owner of the hospital, Dr Naveen Chinchi, who was absconding since Saturday night was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident.

New Delhi: After a massive fire claimed the lives of seven newborns at a children’s hospital in Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi grieved over the incident and described it as “heartbreaking.” In a post on X, the former Congress President prayed for the recovery of the injured children and offered condolences to the parents of the deceased.

“The news of the death of many newborn babies due to fire in a Baby Care Hospital in Delhi is extremely heart-breaking. My deepest condolences to all the grieving parents and relatives. I hope that the injured children recover and get well as soon as possible,” he said on X.

दिल्ली में बेबी केयर अस्पताल में आग लगने से कई नवजात बच्चों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है। सभी शोकाकुल माता-पिता और परिजनों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायल बच्चों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ और सकुशल होने की आशा करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2024

Owner Of Children’s Hospital Arrested

The owner of the hospital, Dr Naveen Chinchi, who had been absconding since Saturday night, was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.

The Police filed an FIR against Dr. Naveen, the owner of the Baby Care New Born Hospital, under IPC sections 336, 304A, and 34. The investigations about the fire NOC of the hospitals are still underway.

PM Modi Announces Financial Assistance

In an X post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his grief over the incident, wrote, “The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.”

Moreover, PM Modi announced that an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees will be given to the families of deceased newborns, while an assistance of fifty thousands rupees will be given to the injured through the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Rajendra Atwal, said the fire erupted at the Baby Care New Born Hospital at around 11:30 PM on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

“Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze,” Rajendra Atwal said.

Oxygen cylinders kept in the two-storey building exploded due to which the adjacent buildings were damaged, he said.

