Children’s Book Trust participates in 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, showcasing over 1,000 titles to promote learning in children beyond digital screens
Children’s Book Trust, (www.childrensbooktrust.com), India’s pioneering non-profit publisher dedicated to children’s literature, has announced its participation in the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing a reading culture amongst the young and wean them away from excessive exposure to digital screens. Located at Stall No E 63 in the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026, CBT is showcasing a curated collection of over 1,000 highly affordable children’s books in English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu, ranging from picture books and storybooks to knowledge-based and value-driven titles. Mr Kishore Lal, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Children’s Book Trust, said, “Our participation in the 49thInternational Kolkata Book Fair is not about selling books; it is about reconnecting children with the joy of reading. The enthusiastic response we have received in Eastern India clearly shows that parents and children here still value books as a powerful medium of learning, imagination and value formation.” With a legacy of 69 years, the New Delhi–based Children’s Book Trust has played a pivotal role in shaping generations of readers through affordable, high-quality, well-illustrated Indian children’s literature. Its participation at this year’s Kolkata Book Fair is part of CBT’s broader ‘Look East Policy’, under which the Trust is intensifying its engagement across Eastern and North-Eastern India. Mr Lal of Children’s Book Trust, added, “Children today are spending far too much time on digital screens, and we are responding to the parents’ outcry to present options to arrest it. Books help develop curiosity, imagination and a healthy outlook towards life. As a non-profit trust, our goal is it to ensure that good books remain affordable and accessible to every child, especially those from low-income families.” Children’s Book Trust’s intensive ‘Look East Policy’ is now bearing fruits; Its importance is being felt across towns and cities in this region like Asansol, Patna, Panagarh, Siliguri, Ranchi, Guwahati, Darjeeling, Shillong, etc. where children and parents alike await opportunities to lay hands on it.
Leave a Reply