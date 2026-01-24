India’s pioneering non-profit publisher dedicated to children’s literature, has announced its participation in the, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing a reading culture amongst the young and wean them away from excessive exposure to digital screens. Located atin the, CBT is showcasing a curated collection of overhighly affordable children’s books in English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu, ranging from picture books and storybooks to knowledge-based and value-driven titles.said, “Our participation in the 49International Kolkata Book Fair is not about selling books; it is about reconnecting children with the joy of reading. The enthusiastic response we have received in Eastern India clearly shows that parents and children here still value books as a powerful medium of learning, imagination and value formation.” With a legacy of 69 years, the New Delhi–based Children’s Book Trust has played a pivotal role in shaping generations of readers through affordable, high-quality, well-illustrated Indian children’s literature. Its participation at this year’s Kolkata Book Fair is part of CBT’s broader, under which the Trust is intensifying its engagement across Eastern and North-Eastern India.added, “Children today are spending far too much time on digital screens, and we are responding to the parents’ outcry to present options to arrest it. Books help develop curiosity, imagination and a healthy outlook towards life. As a non-profit trust, our goal is it to ensure that good books remain affordable and accessible to every child, especially those from low-income families.” Children’s Book Trust’s intensiveis now bearing fruits; Its importance is being felt across towns and cities in this region like Asansol, Patna, Panagarh, Siliguri, Ranchi, Guwahati, Darjeeling, Shillong, etc. where children and parents alike await opportunities to lay hands on it.