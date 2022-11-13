Childrens Day 2022 5 Ways to Make This Day Extra Special For Kids

Children’s Day Ideas 2022: We have curated a list of things that you can do for your little ones to make this day their memorable one.

Children’s Day 2022: 5 Ways to Make This Day Extra Special For Kids (Source: freepik)

Children’s Day 2022: The fun and amazing day is here! India celebrates Children’s Day every year on November 14 with fun and frolic. On this day, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was born. The day is a tribute to him and is observed as Children’s Day due to his affection and fondness for children. Kids affectionately addressed him as Chacha Nehru.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spoke about the access and importance of education for children. On this day, several programs are observed regarding the necessity and access of education for all. Children celebrate this day with lot of joy, excitement, music and merry. Schools and education institutions conduct several fun, games, music dance programs for kids to commemorate this day and make children feel extra special with lot of love and affection. So, we have curated list of things that you can do for your little ones on this day. Something fun and excited would be the best in the list.

5 Ways to Make This Day More Special For Your Little Ones:

Decorate Their Rooms: There is nothing more exciting and simple way to bring a smile on your children’s face by just decorating their room. You can surprise them with balloons, flowers, poster, lights and make them feel extra special. Family Outing: The Child’s most memorable holiday is when they spend their time with family. A small trip to nearby beach, park, picnic, spend time with them by talking, laughing and creating some wonderful memories. Children Party: Throw a little surprise party for children and their friends. Organize some fun games, dance competitions, anything that they have as their favourite artwork. Ask them to do what motivates them the most. Fancy dress: Hold a fancy dress competition for all of the children. Request that they dress up as their favourite fictional character and act out a play based on that. Surprise them with sweet gifts: Who doesn’t like gifts? And especially children, who’s eyes just flatters when you will give them surprises. Gift them something special and fun like drawing books, video games, chocolates, piggy bank etc. and then see their innocent smile that will definitely melt your heart away.

Happy Children’s Day in Advance!



