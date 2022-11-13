Children’s Day 2022: India celebrates Children’s Day also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ every year on November 14.

Children’s Day 2022: India celebrates Children’s Day also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ every year on November 14. Children’s Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born. The day is a tribute to him who was fondly called Chacha Nehru because of his fondness towards kids.

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, he considered children as the future of the nation and the citizen of tomorrow. “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” Jawahar Lal Nehru had once said.

Children’s Day 2022 Speech in English – How to write

Introduction on about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Why Pandit Nehru is called Chacha Nehru

Why Children’s Day is celebrated on his birthday

Why Children are the future and explain the importance of them in a society

Children’s Day Speech 2022 Speech – Tips and Tricks

Keep its crisp and short

Don’t use complicated words and keep it simple so that children would understand.

Keep it interesting so children also have fun during the celebration

Lastly, practice the speech well.

