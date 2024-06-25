Chinese Wok Rewards 50+ Top Performers with Thailand Trip

Chinese Wok, India’s largest desi Chinese food chain, recently organised a reward trip to Thailand for over 50 employees as a part of its commitment to recognize and reward its top-performing team members. This five-day adventure , held on May 6th, 2024, aimed to strengthen team spirit, foster camaraderie, and celebrate the incredible impact the employees have on the companys success.

The Thailand trip included exciting activities like island hopping, exploring vibrant temples, and indulging in delicious Thai cuisine. Employees also participated in engaging team-building exercises that fostered collaboration and communication.

A special highlight of the occasion was the formal Certificate Distribution and Award Ceremony. This esteemed event served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication and achievements of our top performers. During the ceremony, a spirit of appreciation and accomplishment permeated the atmosphere as each recipient was presented with their certificate or award.

Speaking about the trip, Aayush Agrawal, Founder of Chinese Wok, said, “At Chinese Wok, we believe in creating a positive and motivating work environment that values our employees. This trip was a way to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication. We are incredibly proud of our team and the positive impact they have on our companys success.”

Chinese Wok encourages companies to replicate and expand their unique company culture and commitment to employee engagement.

To witness the camaraderie firsthand, one can check the behind-the-scenes excitement on their social media pages, and see how Chinese Wok prioritises employee well-being.

Instagram page: www.instagram.com/chinesewokinigsh=MWQ0cHAxcjYzMzVlMA==

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/lenexisfoodworks/

About Chinese Wok

Chinese Wok, the popular Chinese restaurant chain, is on a mission to bring high-quality, hygienic, and affordable desi Chinese food to everyone. Were a team of passionate individuals dedicated to offering delicious and consistent recipes across our menu nationwide, and fostering a positive and rewarding work environment for our employees.