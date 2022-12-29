Chinese Woman, Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama, Arrested In Bihar’s Bodh Gaya

The suspected Chinese woman is likely to be deported back to China soon.

Bihar Police earlier in the day issued a security alert as Dalai Lama was scheduled to participate in several events in the Bihar district.

Bodh Gaya: A Chinese woman, who was earlier suspected of spying on the Dalai Lama, was detained by police in Bihar’s Gaya district on Thursday. She is likely to be deported back to China soon. After getting information about the Chinese woman, the Bihar Police earlier in the day issued a security alert as Dalai Lama was scheduled to participate in several events in the Bihar district.

The sketches of the suspected Chinese spy, identified as Song Xiaolan, was released and circulated on social media with authorities requesting residents to provide information about her.

Earlier in the day, massive security was beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified. However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman, news agency PTI said.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said that they were getting inputs on the Chinese woman for the last two years.

“Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway,” Kaur said, news agency ANI reported.



