Chinese Woman Tries To Kill Self With Razor In Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 Washroom
A 29-year-old Chinese woman allegedly tried to kill herself at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi.
New Delhi: A 29-year-old Chinese woman allegedly tried to kill herself at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi. The incident took place around on Saturday, when the woman during her stopover went to the washroom and cut herself in throat and hand by a razor.
The woman had landed at T-3 late from Bahrain, and was due to take a flight to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday, when the woman during her stopover went to the washroom and cut herself in throat and hand, police said.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 9:34 AM IST
