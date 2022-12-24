Indian playback singer, Chinmayi Sripada recently slammed trolls for vulgar remarks against Nayanthara at Connect screening.

Chinmayi Sripada Slams Trolls For Vulgar Remarks Against Nayanthara: ‘Were These Men Not Breastfed?’

Chinmayi Sripada Slams Trolls: Nayanthara recently attended the screening of her new movie Connect. The actor known as Lady Thalaivi for her successful movie career donned a stunning mauve turtle-neck top paired with floral skirt for the Connect event in Chennai. While she looked mesmerizing and graceful, a section of trolls made derogatory and sexist remarks against her on social media. Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripada hit back at trolls as she took to her Instagram stories. She even asked if such kind of men were ever ‘breastfed’? Tagging the online publication, she pointed out at the kind of sexual comments posted for a female actor. Chinmayi also quizzed if such men ever think about their own sisters and daughters.

CHINMAYI SRIPADA SCHOOLS TROLLS

Chinmayi captioned her post as, “I AM WONDERING – WERE ALL THESE MEN BREASTFED OR NOT? I WONDER WHAT LL HAPPEN IF THESE MEN HAVE DAUGHTERS. NO WONDER SO MANY MOTHERS WANT THEIR DAUGHTERS TO WEAR A DUPPATTA AROUND THEIR OWN SONS AND HUSBANDS. DO THEY KNOW THAT MEN WILL SEXUALIZE AND CANNOT CONTROL THEIR PHEEELINGS EVEN IF IT IS THEIR OWN DAUGHTER / SISTER?.” In another Instagram story she wrote, “COMMENTS IN THIS POST. ALL THE PERVERTS, THE CREEPS. IT IS GOOD THAT @FILMIFRIDAY DIDN’T MODERATE COMMENTS SO WE KNOW HWO THE DANGEROUS ONES ARE.”

CHECK OUT CHINMAYI SRIPADA’S RESPONSE TO TROLLS’ VULGAR REMARKS AGAINST NAYANTHARA:

Nayanthara starrer Connect also features Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai, and Haniya Nafis in crucial roles. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

For more updates on Nayanthara and Chinmayi Sripada, check out this space at India.com.



