Chirag Is Like My Son, ‘The Future of Bihar’ Says PM Modi During Public Rally | Watch

“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power,” PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped lavish praises on Lok Janata Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan during a public rally in Bihar’s Hajipur. Fondly recalling late Ram Vilas Paswan, his former cabinet colleague, whose son Chirag is contesting from Hajipur, PM Modi called upon people to vote for the young leader and ensure his victory with a margin that could beat his father’s record-breaking wins.

Praising Chirag’s dedication to learn new things as a parliamentarian, PM Modi said he used to attend all the sessions of the parliament without any break. “Chirag is completely successful as an MP. Chirag is the true representative of Bihar, the future of Bihar. Therefore, when you vote for Chirag, it will go directly to Modi’s account,” the prime minister said. PM Modi further added that he considers Chirag Paswan as his own son.

Watch: PM Modi Calls Chirag Paswan A Successful MP and The Future of Bihar

During his speech PM Modi lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”. Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name.

“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power,” he said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of comments by Abdullah about Pakistan having atom bombs and not wearing bangles.

“If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear these. I knew they did not have foodgrains. Now, I come to know they do not even have adequate supply of bangles,” the PM said.

“But, we must look carefully at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes… their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled,” he said.







