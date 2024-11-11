Chitkara University Collaborates with Fintech Giant Zaggle to Establish Fintech Centre of Excellence

In a groundbreaking move for Fintech education in India, Chitkara University has launched the Dr. Raj P. Narayanam Fintech Centre of Excellence at its Rajpura campus in Punjab. As the first Fintech Centre of Excellence within a university setting, this Centre addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the fast-evolving financial technology sector, offering students a unique blend of academic and industry-driven learning.

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam of Zaggle, Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University mark a milestone with the MoU signing, formalizing a dynamic fintech knowledge partnership

The launch event featured Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle; Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University; Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Vice-Chancellor; along with faculty and students of Chitkara Business School. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed, formalising a knowledge-sharing partnership between Chitkara University and Zaggle.

The Centre has introduced its first cohort of 25 MBA Finance students, selected through a rigorous process, who will receive specialized fintech training throughout the program. This Centre reinforces Chitkara University’s commitment to developing fintech talent by blending high-quality education with industry engagement. As Chief Mentor to the cohort, Dr. Narayanam also announced funding support for meritorious students to foster their entrepreneurial ventures.

“We are proud to establish the Dr. Raj P. Narayanam Fintech Centre of Excellence at Chitkara University,” said Dr. Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University. “This initiative marks a new chapter in industry-focused education, particularly in Fintech. It will equip our students with practical skills, insights, and industry connections to thrive in this fast-evolving sector. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this Centre will create for students and its contribution to driving innovation in Fintech across India.“

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, shared his excitement, stating, “The launch of the Dr. Raj P. Narayanam Fintech Centre of Excellence is a milestone that reflects my commitment to supporting the Fintech sector and creating new opportunities. This Centre will bridge the critical gap between academia and industry, providing a curriculum that integrates theory with hands-on training, ensuring that students are industry-ready. By nurturing the next generation of Fintech leaders, the Centre will support India’s vision of building a skilled workforce for the global Fintech revolution.”

With India’s Fintech sector expanding rapidly due to advancements in digital banking, mobile payments, and investment technologies, demand for professionals in areas like product management, data science, cybersecurity, and digital compliance is on the rise. The Centre aims to fill this gap by equipping students with both academic training and real-world industry exposure, preparing them to excel in the competitive Fintech job market.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

For more information log in to university website: www.chitkara.edu.in.