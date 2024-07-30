Chitkara University in Association with Apple Launches iOS Student Developer Program

Chitkara University launched the iOS Student Developer Program, in association with Apple. This innovative program represents a major milestone in empowering the next generation of app developers through hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to real-world projects.

Empowering the next gen of innovators! Chitkara University partners with Apple to launch the iOS Student Developer Program

“We are delighted to join forces with Apple to introduce the iOS Student Developer Program at Chitkara University,” remarked Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University. “This initiative resonates deeply with our unwavering commitment to providing students with experiential learning opportunities that not only equip them with technical skills but also foster critical thinking and problem-solving. In an ever-evolving tech landscape, it is imperative that our students are not just prepared for todays challenges but are also equipped with the adaptability and creativity to thrive in the future. The program aligns perfectly with our vision of nurturing well-rounded professionals who can make meaningful contributions to the world.”

Aditya Gabha, a third-year Bachelor of Engineering student in Computer Science Engineering from Chitkara University, who participated in the first cohort, was selected as one of the finalists of the WWDC Swift Student Challenge 2024. His achievement highlights the programs potential to elevate student capabilities and recognition on global platforms.

The program will encompass app development across various domains, including community, education, healthcare, lifestyle, and marketplaces. Students will have the chance to explore their interests and contribute to projects that make a tangible impact on society.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The association between Chitkara University and Apple signifies a commitment to fostering innovation and preparing students for success in the rapidly evolving tech industry. The program stands as a testament to the universitys dedication to providing unparalleled learning experiences and shaping future leaders in app development. As the program unfolds, it is poised to ignite a wave of creativity and ingenuity, driving forward the landscape of mobile app development and contributing to societal progress.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.