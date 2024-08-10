Chitkara University Launches Cutting-Edge Online MBA in Wealth Management with Invest Yadnya

In a significant advancement for professional education in India, Chitkara University has launched a pioneering Online MBA course in Wealth Management, developed in collaboration with Invest Yadnya. The event, held in Pune, which marked a pivotal moment in the universitys commitment to delivering cutting-edge educational programs that align with industry demands. This program, mentored by investment expert Parimal Ade, aims to offer students and working professionals’ comprehensive insights into Wealth Management.

Officials from Chitkara University and Invest Yadnya at the launch of the Online MBA Course in Wealth Management

The course will feature expert faculty members, including renowned investment expert Parimal Ade, co-founder of Invest Yadnya, who brings over 15 years of experience in wealth management, mutual funds, and stock analysis. Ade’s involvement ensures that the curriculum is both comprehensive and reflective of the latest industry trends and best practices.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to partner with Invest Yadnya to offer this unique program. Students enrolling in this course will gain invaluable insights from industry veterans and seasoned professionals like Parimal Ade. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education that prepares our students for the ever-evolving financial sector.”

Gaurav Jain, CEO and Founder of Invest Yadnya, stated, “This collaboration is a landmark in wealth management education, reflecting our vision of fostering practical and impactful learning experiences. By combining Chitkara Universitys academic excellence with Invest Yadnyas industry expertise, we are creating a platform that imparts both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. We are confident this program will set a new benchmark for excellence, preparing students to become leaders in the financial sector.”

The online MBA course in Wealth Management offers flexibility, catering to both students and working professionals who need to balance their studies with other commitments. This accessibility ensures that learners from around the globe can benefit from the program, transcending geographical barriers and democratising access to top-tier education.

Graduates of this program will be poised for success in various high-demand roles within the financial sector, including positions as financial advisors, wealth managers, investment bankers, portfolio managers, and financial analysts. The course aims to enhance career prospects and equip students with the leadership skills necessary to excel in the competitive inancial landscape.

The curriculum is designed to provide an interactive learning experience, incorporating webinars, virtual simulations, and case studies that offer practical, hands-on knowledge. Additionally, students will have opportunities to network with peers, alumni, and industry professionals, further enriching their educational experience and career readiness.

The program also covers critical areas such as international finance and global economic issues, ensuring that students are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of a global financial environment. Approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the course guarantees high educational standards and professional recognition. Enrolled students will also receive complimentary access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, EY, and HBPR, providing a wealth of resources to support their studies.

Parimal Ade, Co-founder of Invest Yadnya, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Chitkara University represents a significant step forward in wealth management education. We are committed to providing students with the practical skills and knowledge required to excel in the financial industry. This program is designed to set a new benchmark for excellence in wealth management education.”

At the events conclusion, a panel discussion explored collaboration between academia and industry to create meaningful job opportunities. The session focused on aligning educational outcomes with industry demands, emphasizing the need for graduates to be workforce-ready. Panelists discussed practical strategies for curriculum alignment, continuous learning, and partnerships to foster innovation. A lively Q&A followed, enhancing the dialogue and highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing workforce challenges.

Chitkara University’s new Online MBA in Wealth Management, which garnered significant interest, reflecting the demand for specialized education in this evolving sector.

Chitkara University’s collaboration with Invest Yadnya underscores its dedication to offering innovative and industry-relevant education. This new Online MBA in Wealth Management is set to empower the next generation of financial leaders, driving success through comprehensive and flexible learning solutions. The university continues to lead by example, fostering an environment where academic excellence and practical industry knowledge converge to create future-ready professionals.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.