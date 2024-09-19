Chitkara University Launches Journal on Sustainability in Collaboration with Springer Nature

Springer Nature, a leading global research publisher, has launched the Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development at Chitkara University. This new journal aims to be a premier platform for cutting-edge research at the intersection of technology and sustainability, addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today.

Officials from Chitkara University and Springer Nature at the launch of the Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development at Chitkara University

The launch event featured prominent participants, including Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Hon’ble Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University; Dr. Fiona McKenzie, Vice President of Springer Journals; Ms. Suvira Srivastava and Ms. Teena Bedi from Springer Nature; Dr. Rajnish Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Amit Mittal, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab; and Dr. Sagar Juneja.

The journal will focus on high-quality, peer-reviewed research in areas such as renewable energy, climate change mitigation, circular economy, smart cities, and sustainable agriculture. “We are thrilled to introduce this journal, which will serve as a vital platform for advancing knowledge and driving progress toward a sustainable future,” said Dr. Fiona McKenzie.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara emphasised, “This journal is a reflection of Chitkara University’s dedication to research that not only advances academic knowledge but also drives practical solutions for global challenges. I commend Dr. Rajnish Sharma, our Editor-in-Chief, alongside Dr. Amit Mittal (Section Editor) and Dr. Sagar Juneja (Associate Editor), for their visionary leadership in shaping this initiative.”

The Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development is now open for submissions, and researchers across disciplines are encouraged to contribute to this influential new publication, which promises to shape the future of sustainable innovation.

About Springer Nature: Springer Nature is a leading global research, educational, and professional publisher, providing quality content through a range of innovative platforms, products, and services.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a renowned institution committed to excellence in research, innovation, and education. With a strong focus on promoting interdisciplinary research and fostering industry collaborations, Chitkara University has established itself as a leader in driving impactful research initiatives. The Universitys research credentials are further strengthened by its facultys extensive publications in high-impact journals and their active participation in international conferences and symposiums.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.