CHOSEN Launches WahTOR in a Mix and Drink Form

Chennai-based CHOSEN, one of India’s leading cosmetics retail stores, has launched WahTOR (pronounced as Water) today. WahTOR is a pure Vegan product, attractively priced at Rs. 1950 for a pack of three super charged and super powered pure vegan actives. The three actives – Pycnogenol, Phycocyanin and Astaxanthin comes in three individual glass tubes in a single carton closely resembling an antique Indian spice box or anjarapetti.

WahTOR – three super powered and super charged unique vegan actives

“We have now launched these three actives in a mix and drink form for the advantages are many. One can mix the powder in smoothies and salads, supercharge water, juice cleanser and keeps up your energy during intermittent fasting etc.,” said Punitha Vijayakrishnan, Head of Outreach Marketing, CHOSEN.

Pycnogenol is considered a super antioxidant and is the next big thing in skin care. Its antioxidant capacity is considered 20X more than that of vitamin C and 50X more powerful than vitamin E.

The second active – Phycocyanin is an antioxidant protein from Spirulina suitable for vegans and vegetarians with UV protecting abilities. This powder can be added to your daily protein intake such as in salads, soups, and smoothies. It serves as an internal sun protector due to its UV protecting properties.

The third active – Astaxanthin is an antiaging antioxidant from the algae Haematococcus pluvialis with specific benefits for enhancing skin collagen content. This powerful antioxidant syncs great with TOR Collagen series, and has proven anti-ageing benefits, fights fine lines and wrinkles, helps in reverse aging, fights sun induced skin ageing and is a great choice for those looking for vegan collagen boosters.

“These three actives are 100% vegan, 100% organic, 100% naturally sourced and contains no sweeteners or added colours, as they are all from plant extracts,” said Punitha Vijayakrishnan.

“In fact, natural astaxanthin that is used in our product is the only astaxanthin form that is US FDA approved and is safe for human consumption,” she added.

CHOSEN has just completed 2 fruitful years of collaboration with the Switzerland-based Horphag Research to retail and formulate Pycnogenol based products in India. Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide supplier of Pycnogenol. Pycnogenol is a proprietary natural supplement made exclusively from French Maritime Pine bark extract. This raw material is primarily used in topical and oral products in India, and retailed through CHOSEN.

CHOSEN, celebrating its tie-up with Horphag, recently launched an entire range of cosmetic products, which includes 10 SKUs spanning oral and topical offerings. For those who prefer to boost their skin routine with oral cosmetics, CHOSEN offers 25 mg and 50 mg Pycnogenol capsules in 5 SKUs.

To know more about the WahTOR, check chosenstore.in.

About CHOSEN

At CHOSEN, they apply the power of science to do good and look good. It takes them years of research and testing, engaging some of the best minds in the field. Only then do they have a product that meets the standards that CHOSEN has set for themselves. CHOSEN is committed to creating and offering unique products with performing ingredients. What really sets CHOSEN apart is the knowledge gained from clinical experience that helps them deliver high-performance products.