- The market size for chronic hepatitis D in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.
- The United States accounted for the highest chronic hepatitis D treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
- Over 12 million people globally are chronically infected with the hepatitis D virus, which is recognized as the most severe form of viral hepatitis.
- Leading chronic hepatitis D companies developing emerging therapies, such as Bluejay Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, and others, are developing new therapy for chronic hepatitis D that can be available in the chronic hepatitis D market in the coming years.
- The promising chronic hepatitis D therapies in clinical trials include Brelovitug (BJT-778), Tobevibart + Elebsiran, and others.
- Rising Global Disease Burden: Increased prevalence of HDV infection, especially in regions with high hepatitis B (HBV) incidence, such as parts of Africa, the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
- Growing Awareness and Diagnosis: Improved screening and diagnostic capabilities are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of HDV in HBV-infected patients.
- Multi-Targeted Strategies in HDV Management: Brelovitug from Bluejay Therapeutics, along with Tobevibart plus Elebsiran from Vir Biotechnology, are emerging as promising next-generation treatments for chronic HDV. By addressing viral entry and replication through complementary approaches, these therapies signal a shift toward multi-targeted strategies that may offer greater effectiveness than traditional interferon-based treatments.
- Testing for the hepatitis D virus remains limited despite its clinical importance. Lack of standardized HDV RNA assays hampers accurate detection of active infection and monitoring of treatment response. This contributes to underdiagnosis and delays in timely clinical management.
- Pegylated interferon alpha (PEG-IFNα) was historically the only available therapy for chronic HDV.
- Clinical utility is limited due to modest efficacy, high rates of side effects, and multiple contraindications. Few patients achieve a complete virological response, and relapses are common after treatment ends.
- The treatment landscape is evolving, with new therapies showing promising outcomes. In 2023, bulevirtide, a once-daily subcutaneous entry inhibitor, was approved by the European Medicines Agency for adults with chronic HDV.
- Ongoing multicenter studies are evaluating optimal dosing, treatment duration, and potential combination strategies with PEG-IFNα.
- Nucleoside analogues used for hepatitis B management show no direct antiviral effect on HDV. They remain important for controlling concurrent HBV infection in co-infected patients.
- Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
- Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
- Age-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
- Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2020–2034
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Coverage
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Chronic Hepatitis D Epidemiology Segmentation
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, Age-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, and Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
Key Chronic Hepatitis D Companies
Bluejay Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, Gilead Sciences, and others
Key Chronic Hepatitis D Therapies
Brelovitug (BJT-778), Tobevibart + Elebsiran, HEPCLUDEX, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hepatitis D current marketed and emerging therapies
- Chronic Hepatitis D Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Hepatitis D Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Hepatitis D Market Access and Reimbursement
1
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Key Insights
2
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Introduction
3
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Overview at a Glance
3.1.
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024
3.2.
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
4
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5
Executive Summary
6
Key Events
7
Disease Background and Overview
7.1.
Introduction
7.2
Types
7.3.
Causes
7.4.
Pathophysiology
7.5.
Symptoms
7.6.
Risk Factor
7.7.
Diagnosis
7.8.
Treatment and Management
8
Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1
Key Findings
8.2
Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
8.3
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus in the 7MM
8.4
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus in the 7MM
8.5
The US
8.5.1
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
8.5.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
8.5.3
Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
8.5.4
Age-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
8.5.5
Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
8.6
EU4 and the UK
8.7
Japan
9
Chronic Hepatitis D Patient Journey
10
Marketed Chronic Hepatitis D Therapies
10.1
Key Cross Competition
10.2
HEPCLUDEX (Bulevirtide): Gilead Sciences
10.2.1
Drug Description
10.2.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.2.3
Other Development Activities
10.2.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.2.5
Safety and Efficacy
To be continued in the report….
11
Emerging Chronic Hepatitis D Therapies
11.1
Key Cross Competition
11.2
Brelovitug (BJT-778): Bluejay Therapeutics
11.2.1
Drug Description
11.2.2
Other Development Activities
11.2.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5
Analysts’ Views
11.3
Tobevibart + Elebsiran: Vir Biotechnology
To be continued in the report….
12
Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
12.1
Key Findings
12.2
Key Chronic Hepatitis D Market Forecast Assumptions
12.3
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Outlook
12.4
Attribute Analysis
12.5
Total Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus in the 7MM
12.6
Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7
The US Chronic Hepatitis D Market Size
12.7.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus
12.7.2
Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus by Therapies
12.8
EU4 and the UK Chronic Hepatitis D Market Size
12.9.
Japan Chronic Hepatitis D Market Size
13
Key Opinion Leaders’ Views on Chronic Hepatitis D
14
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Unmet Needs
15
Chronic Hepatitis D Market SWOT Analysis
16
Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1
United States
16.2
EU4 and the UK
16.3
Japan
17
Bibliography
18
Abbreviations and Acronyms
19
Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Methodology
