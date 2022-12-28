Church Vandalized in Karnataka’s Periyapatna Days After Christmas, Statue of Baby Jesus Damaged

Various items kept in the church including the statue of Baby Jesus were found damaged. Police have launched a probe and a team has been formed to nab the culprits, said police.

Karnataka Church Vandalised Days After Christmas, Baby Jesus Statue Damaged

Mysuru: Just two days after Christmas celebrations, the St. Mary’s church in Periyapatna, about 85km away from Karnataka’s Mysuru was found vandalised by unknown miscreants. Various items kept in the church including the statue of Baby Jesus were found damaged. Police have launched a probe and a team has been formed to nab the culprits, said police.

Periyapatna police have taken up a case under IPC section 295 A — deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings and Section 380 –- theft at dwelling place.

Speaking on the matter, SP Mysuru Seema Latkar said, “We have formed a team to nab the culprits, we are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras, it looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away. Further probe underway.”

Miscreants damaged statue of #JesusChrist kept at altar & took money 4m donation box from a #Church in periyapatna #Mysuru. Priest was away when the incident happened.Miscreant,however,didn’t damage the main statue of Jesus.We are looking into all the angles: cops #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/5jitzu80GB — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 28, 2022

As per reports, church staff saw the damage at 6 pm on Tuesday and immediately called a pastor. Police said the assailants had broken the back door to enter the church.

The vandalisation came to light when one of the workers Rajanna entered the premises to switch on the light late in the evening. A complaint was filed by Fr. John Paul with the Periyapatana police. The culprits are suspected to have entered the premises when Fr. John Paul had gone out of town in the evening. The caretaker was on leave.



