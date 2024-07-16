CII CEOs Delegation Visits Kashmir Regional Council Convenes in Srinagar After a Gap of Nine Years

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Regional Council Members consisting of 44 CEOs from top companies of the Northern Region successfully concluded a two day visit to Srinagar with local CII members, government officials and other Industry members from Kashmir. A half-day session of CII Northern Regional Council was held at Hotel Radisson Collection during which Ms Manisha Saxena, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, emphasized the untapped potential of J&Ks tourism sector. “Jammu & Kashmir is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural heritage. Our focus is on creating a tourism ecosystem that preserves this heritage while providing world-class facilities for visitors. We are working on enhancing infrastructure, promoting adventure tourism, and ensuring safety and security for tourists,” she said.

CII – Regional Council Meet – Srinagar 12-14July 2024

While Mr Vikramjit Singh, Comm/Secretary – Industries and Commerce Department, Government of J&K provided an overview of significant investments in the Union Territory and gave a detailed presentation about industrial policy and schemes for investors, Mr Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir provided insights into the strategic plans for industrial development in J&K. “Jammu & Kashmir is poised for a significant industrial transformation. We are focused on improving infrastructure, ensuring ease of doing business, and fostering innovation“, he said.

CII also organised its Regional Council Meeting in Srinagar after a gap of nine years wherein more than 60 industry members from across the Northern Region states and local members participated. The meeting facilitated a constructive dialogue between government representatives and industry members, addressing key challenges and opportunities in J&K. The discussions covered a range of topics including investment opportunities, infrastructure development, tourism, and skill enhancement. Mr Madhav Singhania, Chairman, CII Northern Region and Deputy MD & CEO, JK Cement Limited said, “The collaborative spirit and forward-thinking strategies presented by the government of J&K officials are set to revolutionize J&K’s industrial landscape.” Their insights are invaluable as we work together to unlock the region’s full potential. Mr Sunjay Kapur, Deputy Chairman, CII NR and Chairman, Sona Comstar said, “The strategic plans outlined by the Regional Council are pivotal for fostering a robust industrial ecosystem in J&K. Their emphasis on infrastructure, skill development, and sustainable tourism offers immense potential for our industry stakeholders“.

Mr. Syed Junaid Altaf, Chairman, CII J&K, and Group Executive Director, FIL Industries said, “We have suggested that the Government of India organize a vibrant tourism festival around the stunning monuments and gardens of Dal Lake. This would also be a celebration of Kashmir’s rich culinary strengths, the rich cultural heritage of the Dogra’s and Kashmiris as well as championing our talented craftsmen and artisans and providing a platform for business opportunities for them. “. He also mentioned that the visit of this delegation has highlighted significant opportunities for J&Ks growth to the big industry players and said “The government’s focus on sustainable tourism and industrial transformation aligns perfectly with the goals of CII. These initiatives will greatly benefit our local industries and communities.”