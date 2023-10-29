CII EXCON to Aid India to Become the 2nd Largest CE Market in the World by 2030

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized a roadshow in the city today to announce EXCON 2023. The event witnessed the participation of industry leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.

Mr. V G Sakthi Kumar, Member, CII EXCON 2023 Steering Committee addressing the EXCON 2023 Roadshow in New Delhi on Thursday

EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is scheduled from 12 – 16 December 2023 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

EXCON is poised to propel India to become the 2nd largest and fastest growing construction equipment market in the world by 2030. With a strong focus on policy reforms, India is currently undergoing a rapid and transformative expansion of its infrastructure, spurred by increased government spending on various infrastructure projects. All these positive measures would help India to achieve this great milestone.

The event will spread over 30 lakhs sq. ft. of display area and is expected to attract over 1200 exhibitors from India & abroad including countries like the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Romania & Czech Republic. The 5-day exhibition would attract over 80,000 business visitors from all over the world. The Government of Karnataka is the Host State for EXCON 2023.

Mr. Sakthi Kumar VG, Member, EXCON 2023 Steering Committee & Managing Director, Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Twelfth Edition of EXCON, embracing the theme, Building Indias Tomorrow. This theme encompasses the fundamental pillars of Technology, Globalization, Sustainability, and Inclusivity. EXCON 2023 is far more than just an event; it serves as the driving force behind Indias unceasing progress. It strives to embody our robust infrastructure development, solidifying Indias eminent position as a global hub for construction equipment manufacturing.”

Indias economic journey is intricately intertwined with the vitality of the infrastructure sector, an area that is receiving substantial attention from the government. In a resounding testament to this commitment, the government has allocated an impressive sum of Rs. 10 lakh crores, which is equivalent to a staggering US$ 130.57 billion, to fortify this domain. “Our governments investment underscores Indias unwavering dedication to advancing infrastructure growth, fostering an environment conducive to economic advancement, and enhancing global competitiveness,” added Mr. Sakthi Kumar.

EXCON 2023 boasts a multitude of highlights, including an exclusive focus on Alternate Fuels, AI Pavilion, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Skills, Women operating construction equipment and machinery, Conferences on Defence & Paramilitary, Green Construction focusing on Sustainability, AI & IOT, and Automation in the Construction Engineering Sector, among others.

EXCON serves as a dual-purpose platform, offering opportunities for both marketing and education to all stakeholders. Government officials and senior bureaucrats have leveraged it as an educational forum for multiple departments, including Public Works Departments (PWDs) and Civil Engineering Departments, private contractors, builders, road and infrastructure developers, smart city and urban planning experts, the army, and Border Roads Organizations. This platform enables them to observe the latest displays of technology, equipment, and machinery, facilitating the nations accelerated infrastructure development requirements.

The event will highlight leading construction equipment manufacturers as they showcase the adaptability of their machinery and the advancement of construction technologies. Of utmost significance, these exhibitors will present economical solutions aimed at accelerating project execution for builders and contractors, placing a strong emphasis on upholding standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Some of the prominent organisations participating at the event include JCB, BKT, Caterpillar, Imperial Auto, Jindal Steel & Power, Gulf Oil, Kobelco, KYB, Larsen and Toubro, Puzzolana, Sany, Schwing Stetter, Syemco, Tata Hitachi, Ammann, Case, Doosan, Epiroc, Fiori, GNU, Nail Stone, Hyundai, ITR, Liebherr, Propel, Rockcut, Walvoil, Wipro, Yuken India besides OEMs, Components manufacturers and other allied industry organisation.

The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) is the sector partner for EXCON 2023. Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC) and the Builders Association of India (BAI) are supporting partners.