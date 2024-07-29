Cinema is Coming Home with Sony India’s Revolutionary BRAVIA 7 Mini LED Series

Sony India today announced the launch of the new BRAVIA 7 series, offering an unparalleled viewing and audio experience with its advanced features and cutting-edge technology. The series further enhances the sense of reality in cinematic content and delivers outstanding picture and sound quality at home, allowing viewers to enjoy films with much of the same magic as the big screen.

Sony India’s revolutionary BRAVIA 7 Mini LED series

The BRAVIA 7 series combines the revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR, Mini LED and XR Triluminos Pro technology to deliver lifelike visuals and immersive sound. This series also includes smart features like Google TV integration and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE), ensuring a premium entertainment experience for consumers.

Sony is renewing its BRAVIA brand to enhance the ultimate home cinema experience, capitalizing on the growing popularity of watching movies at home due to the expansion of streaming services. Leveraging its extensive product lineup, including digital cinema cameras, professional monitors, and headphones, Sony has a deep understanding of the cinema industry and the creative intentions of filmmakers. The BRAVIA 7 series is equipped with Studio Calibrated modes that replicate the image quality intended by content creators in a home setting.

Building on the established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE Calibrated Mode, Sony is introducing the Prime Video Calibrated Mode. This new mode provides customers with optimal picture quality that is automatically calibrated for movies, series, and for the first time, live sports. The BRAVIA 7 series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering incredible brightness, sharper contrast, richer colors, and immersive sound across favorite entertainment on Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and other popular streaming services.

The new BRAVIA 7 series is available in 140 cm (55″), 165 cm (65″), and 189 cm (75″) screen sizes and is powered by the revolutionary Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR, designed to replicate the way humans see and hear. This processor features a scene recognition system that detects and analyzes data with flawless accuracy, then optimizes the picture for ultimate realism. The processor’s ability to understand focal points within the scene ensures that every detail is highlighted, providing a truly transformative entertainment experience.

The BRAVIA 7 puts you right in the scene similar to the backlight control core technology in our master monitors (professional monitors), the XR Backlight Master Drive with a unique local dimming algorithm controls thousands of LEDs accurately for truly impressive contrast. The BRAVIA 7 series includes SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE), a movie service offering a selection of Sony Pictures latest releases and classic blockbusters. This service provides access to the largest collection of IMAX Enhanced movies, offering stunning visuals and sound quality. The BRAVIA 7 series comes with movie credits, allowing you to redeem up to 15 movies and enjoy up to 24 months of access to a curated selection of up to 100 movies, updated regularly.

The BRAVIA 7 series supports advanced audio and visual technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision™ enhances HDR content with striking highlights, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors, creating a more immersive viewing experience. Dolby Atmos provides multi-dimensional sound, making you feel like part of the action. With BRAVIA 7, sit back and enjoy expansive cinema-like sound. With two powerful side-mounted speakers reproducing clear sound from the screen, experience theatre-like sound at home. With Acoustic Multi-Audio™, what you see and what you hear are perfectly matched; sound comes straight from the screen itself. Crystal clear voice.

The BRAVIA 7 series is optimized for gaming and is perfect for PlayStation 5. It features Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. Auto HDR Tone Mapping optimizes HDR settings instantly during your PS5s initial setup. Even in dark shadows and bright highlights, one can see fine details and true colors. BRAVIA automatically switches into Game Mode with PS5 to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness. It switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies for more expressive scenes. With 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), our TVs give you smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay.

The BRAVIA 7 series offers a smart user experience powered by Google TV, providing access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, plus 10,000 apps and games. Google TV organizes all your favorite content in one place, making it easy to find and watch what you love.

Enhance your viewing experience with the BRAVIA CAM, which is sold separately. The BRAVIA CAM recognizes your position in the room and adjusts the TV’s sound and picture settings accordingly. It also supports gesture controls, allowing you to interact with your TV without a remote.

Price and Availability: These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Model

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability Date

K-55XR70

1,82,990/-

Available Now

K-65XR70

2,29,990/-

Available Now

K-75XR70

3,49,990/-

Available Now