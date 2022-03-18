Cipla Health unveils a woman’s wisest BFF ‘Evexpert’- a range of feminine hygiene products

Cipla Health Limited, the consumer healthcare subsidiary of Cipla has expanded their portfolio with ‘Evexpert’, women’s feminine hygiene range of products. Evexpert aims to set imagery of wise BFF with right expertise, enabling every woman to take care of herself and comes with a varied range of products like intimate wash, foot and elbow cream, underarm complete care cream and body care oil. With the campaign #BFFknowsBEST the brand is set to establish the relationship best friends share by knowing each other best while marrying the thought with how Evexpert knows your daily needs best and is all set to be your next BFF! Feminine hygiene and discussions around it has been an age old stigma. In our current society, women and socially conditioned to stay reserved about their bodies hence they still prefer conversations around feminine hygiene and care behind closed doors. Furthermore, with lack of education around women’s hygiene, UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) is still a looming concern for Indian women and ill-informed hygiene practices can trigger this menace. In fact, the feminine hygiene products market has seen an unprecedented growth and was valued at in 2020 and is expected to incline upwards at a CAGR of 16.87%. The Evexpert bouquet of products enables her to be the protagonist of her own story and is pointed towards helping her routinize feminine hygiene and care as an essential everyday practice. Of the 99 problems she battles, “she-care” shouldn’t be one! Evexpert comes from the house of Cipla and is infused with the goodness of natural ingredients. Commenting on this new product range, Shivam Puri, CEO- Cipla Health Ltd. said, “We at Cipla Health constantly strive to stay ahead of the game and enrich the lives of our consumers with value-driven products. Evexpert is focused on holistic solutions for ‘her’ well-being and care. The Evexpert line of products is scientifically backed and innovatively formulated to be a ‘best friend-brand’ to her. Our superior range is designed to enable her to take care of herself while she continues to nurture each one of us. As a brand that has inclusivity rooted deep in its genesis, we have taken this opportunity to celebrate the real architects of the society – women, with a brand that she can rightly call hers. Here’s to the transformers, the change-makers, the builders and the protectors; to her strength, grace and selflessness, here’s to HER!” The D2C brand is available across Amazon from 8th March, 2022. In its launch phase, it has roped in celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar along with other micro influencers to spur conversations around #BFFknowsBEST and de-stigmatize the idea of personal and intimate hygiene through fun, relatable conversations.

