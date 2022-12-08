Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalCirkus Song Current Laga Out Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukones Electrifying Chemistry Adds...
National

Cirkus Song Current Laga Out Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukones Electrifying Chemistry Adds Madness Watch

admin
By admin
0
64


Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s electrifying chemistry adds madness in new song. – Watch

Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Electrifying Chemistry Adds Madness - Watch
Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Electrifying Chemistry Adds Madness – Watch

Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s electrifying song Current Laga from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is finally out. The peppy song featuring the power couple adds up to the madness in the upcoming comedy-of-errors. Ranveer’s swagger look in black t-shirt and matching trousers and Deepika’s Chennai Express look was hailed by netizens. Fans dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis to the high-on-energy dance number. As Ranveer and Deepika groove to the fun track, Vivek Hariharan’s Tamil rap portion adds the much-needed Chennai Express vibes.

CHECK OUT RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S ELECTRIFYING DANCE NUMBER:

RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN ROHIT SHETTY’S COMEDY UNIVERSE

Deepika has a cameo in Cirkus as she equally matches Ranveer’s energetic steps in Current Laga. The foot-tapping song has been composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas and sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George. Kumaar has penned the song, while the Tamil lyrics has been added by Hari. Cirkus is speculated to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s larger than life comedy universe as characters from Golmaal series also appear in the end of the trailer. It is expected that the forthcoming film where Ranveer plays a dual character might have a strong link to the Golmaal franchise.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and others in crucial roles. The comedy-drama is set for a December 23, 2022 release.

For more updates on Cirkus release and Ranveer Singh, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 8, 2022 1:49 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Japan targets fifth Asian title after World Cup heartbreak
Next article
Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: Massive Win On Cards For BJP
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
64
Previous article
Japan targets fifth Asian title after World Cup heartbreak
Next article
Live Gujarat Elections Result | Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West: Massive Win On Cards For BJP
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677