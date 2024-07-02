CISF Jawan Dies By Hanging in Delhis Dwarka Sector

Home

News

Breaking News LIVE: CISF Jawan Dies By Hanging in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector

live

Breaking News: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE(July 2, 2024): The Zika virus continues to spread in Pune, with two more cases reported on Monday. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the city to six, with both new cases involving pregnant women residing in Erandwane. The first cases of Zika in Pune were reported by a doctor and his teenage daughter, who live in the same area as the two new cases. Following their positive test results, health officials conducted inspections and collected samples from the affected area. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died allegedly by suicide in the Dwarka North police station area of Delhi. According to police, upon receiving the PCR call regarding suicide on Monday, IO along with the staff of PS Dwarka North reached the place of incident i.e. CISF Camp, Dwarka Sec-16, Delhi where a man was found hanging from a tree with a plastic rope. He was later identified as Ct. Siva Prabhu.











