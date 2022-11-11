Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalCISF Personnel And Dog Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station. Watch...
National

CISF Personnel And Dog Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station. Watch Viral Video

admin
By admin
0
41


An adorable video is going viral on social media where a black labrador part of the CISF was spotted doing yoga with his trainer.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL
VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL

Viral Video Today: If you travel by metro regularly, you must have seen Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with their trained dogs travelling in the trains or roaming around at stations. Having such a disciplined and sweet dog by your side during your daily commute, can light up your day. You might have also seen army dogs doing yoga on International Yoga Day but have you ever seen a canine perform yoga at a metro station?

An adorable video is going viral on social media where a black labrador part of the CISF was spotted doing yoga with his trainer. The video seems to have been shot early morning when only a few passengers were at the station. The clip shared on Instagram by the page ‘Defenders of Bharat’ shows the doggo mimicking the man as does yoga moves.

The dog lies down on his side, and sits when the man sits, imitating him perfectly. Several passengers could be seen filming the cute sight on their phones. “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station,” the caption reads. The reel has received over 18k views and 1,100 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL HERE:

How cute is that?!




Published Date: November 11, 2022 11:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Virat Kohli Gets Emotional After India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Exit; Check Tweet
Next article
NBA: Lakers’ LeBron James day-to-day with adductor strain, doubtful vs Kings
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

CISF Personnel And Dog Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station. Watch Viral Video

admin
By admin
0
41


An adorable video is going viral on social media where a black labrador part of the CISF was spotted doing yoga with his trainer.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL
VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL

Viral Video Today: If you travel by metro regularly, you must have seen Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with their trained dogs travelling in the trains or roaming around at stations. Having such a disciplined and sweet dog by your side during your daily commute, can light up your day. You might have also seen army dogs doing yoga on International Yoga Day but have you ever seen a canine perform yoga at a metro station?

An adorable video is going viral on social media where a black labrador part of the CISF was spotted doing yoga with his trainer. The video seems to have been shot early morning when only a few passengers were at the station. The clip shared on Instagram by the page ‘Defenders of Bharat’ shows the doggo mimicking the man as does yoga moves.

The dog lies down on his side, and sits when the man sits, imitating him perfectly. Several passengers could be seen filming the cute sight on their phones. “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station,” the caption reads. The reel has received over 18k views and 1,100 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL HERE:

How cute is that?!




Published Date: November 11, 2022 11:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Virat Kohli Gets Emotional After India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Exit; Check Tweet
Next article
NBA: Lakers’ LeBron James day-to-day with adductor strain, doubtful vs Kings
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677