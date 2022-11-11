CISF Personnel And Dog Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station. Watch Viral Video

An adorable video is going viral on social media where a black labrador part of the CISF was spotted doing yoga with his trainer.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL

Viral Video Today: If you travel by metro regularly, you must have seen Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with their trained dogs travelling in the trains or roaming around at stations. Having such a disciplined and sweet dog by your side during your daily commute, can light up your day. You might have also seen army dogs doing yoga on International Yoga Day but have you ever seen a canine perform yoga at a metro station?

An adorable video is going viral on social media where a black labrador part of the CISF was spotted doing yoga with his trainer. The video seems to have been shot early morning when only a few passengers were at the station. The clip shared on Instagram by the page ‘Defenders of Bharat’ shows the doggo mimicking the man as does yoga moves.

The dog lies down on his side, and sits when the man sits, imitating him perfectly. Several passengers could be seen filming the cute sight on their phones. “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station,” the caption reads. The reel has received over 18k views and 1,100 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DOING YOGA WITH CISF PERSONNEL HERE:

How cute is that?!



