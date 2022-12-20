Citadel Varun Dhawans First Look From Indian Spin Off Revealed by Russo Brothers

Citadel: Varun Dhawan’s first look from Indian spin-off of the spy-thriller series was recently revealed by Russo Brothers.

Citadel Universe: Varun Dhawan's First Look From The Spy-Series Revealed by Russo Brothers

Citadel: Varun Dhawan, who is basking high on all the praise he is getting for Bhediya is all set to be a part of Citadel spy universe. Russo Brothers, who have directed films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: End Game and The Gray Man, confirmed the news. The director-producer duo took to their Instagram handle to share Varun’s first look from the Indian version of Citadel. Citadel’s Indian series will be helmed by Raj & DK, who are the creators of Manoj Bajpayee starrer popular series The Family Man streaming on Amazon Prime. Varun starrer espionage-thriller will also be released on the same OTT platform.

CHECK OUT VARUN DHAWAN’S VIRAL FIRST LOOK FROM CITADEL:

RUSSO BROTHERS SHARE VARUN DHAWAN’S FIRST LOOK FROM CITADEL

Russo Brothers shared a picture from the series and captioned there post as, “We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local original spy series will start filming in January 2023.” Varun could be seen dressed in a black T-shirt and brown jacket – giving an intense gaze at the camera. The Mumbai beachfront, along with the iconic Taj Mahal hotel, are visible in the background.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA IN CITADEL’S AMERICAN VERSION

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Maiden will be streaming on Amazon Prime in 2023. The sci-fi spy-thriller series created by Russo Brothers will have its multiple versions. Speculations are rife that the Varun Dhawan starrer series may also have Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who starred in The Family Man.

