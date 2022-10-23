Sunday, October 23, 2022
Citing SC Ruling, Kerala Governor Demands Resignation Of 9 Vice-Chancellors

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded the resignation of nine Vice-Chancellors before Monday 10 am. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment was not in accordance with the rules of the University Grants Commission. Earlier, the SC bench ruled that instead of handing over a panel of names to the chancellor only one person’s name was provided which is against UGC law.Also Read – Professors of Practice: Varsities to Hire Experts as 10% Faculty; Degree, Publications Not Mandatory

He has asked the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, M G University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan University resign from their posts. Also Read – UGC Directs Varsities to Make Statutory Changes to Facilitate Students Pursuing Two Degrees Simultaneously

Arif Mohammed Khan in a tweet said, “Upholding the verdict of Hon’ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation.” Also Read – CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Arrangements For Admissions

The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the appointment of MS Rajashree as the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, the erstwhile Kerala Technological University.

The ruling coalition LDF announced its plans to hold an all-Kerala strike against the Governor on November 15.





