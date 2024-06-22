Citroen, MS Dhoni and Radio City Team Up to Boost Team India’s Spirits

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, announces its collaboration with Citroen and cricket icon MS Dhoni to support Team India. This partnership aims to create the largest superfan team, with Radio City spearheading a campaign to set a record for the most cheers collected for Team India across 24 cities in the India Book of Records.

Radio Citys exclusive campaign for Citroen, “Citroen aur Dhoni ke saath Cheer Kar, India ke Jeet ko Lock Kar!”

Citroen, a century-old French brand known for innovative technologies and delivering exceptional driving experiences, has teamed up with MS Dhoni to boost the passion and energy of Indian cricket fans. MS Dhoni, a celebrated cricket legend and car enthusiast, shares Citroen’s philosophy of valuing fundamental qualities. Radio City has established itself as a tech-enabled marketing solution provider, offering bespoke tactics that align with clients business objectives.

The campaign commenced with Dhoni-branded Citroen C3 Aircross SUVs stationed at key locations across cities to collect cheers through the Citroen microsite. The cheer collection will be captured through on-ground activations across 24 cities, dealership events, and corporate tech park activities in major metros, along with extensive promotion on radio, digital platforms, and through influencer partnerships. Fans are encouraged to cheer for Team India, with a chance to win exclusive Dhoni-signed merchandise.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, says, “We are excited to support Citroen and MS Dhoni to enhance the enthusiasm for Team India. This partnership is a significant milestone for Radio City, aligning with our commitment to engaging our listeners and driving excitement across the country. Together, we aim to create an unmatched fan experience and contribute to the spirit of unity.”

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director – Citroen India, added, “Citroen has always been about comfort and performance, and Dhonis philosophy aligns perfectly with ours. This partnership with Dhoni, amplified by Radio City, celebrates the passion of Indian cricket fans. Were not just cheering for the team; were creating a movement that embodies the spirit of Do What Matters. Together, were driving the spirit of cricket fans across India.”

Radio Citys RC gennarrative team, a leading Creative Brand Solutions Hub under Brand Radio City, excels in client-centric solutions across digital, radio, and on-ground platforms. With award-winning creativity, it leads in crafting compelling brand narratives that resonate with audiences nationwide.

RC gennarrative has been instrumental in crafting this exclusive campaign for Citroen with the core message, “”Citroen aur Dhoni ke saath Cheer Kar, India ke Jeet ko Lock Kar,” gathering maximum wishes for Team India. Radio City is the exclusive execution partner on-air, on-ground, and digital for this Pan-India Campaign.”

About Radio City

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the No.1 radio station in Bengaluru with 25.2% and No.2 in Mumbai with 14.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 52, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 11.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 52, 2022).

Radio City has established a strong presence across 39 stations in 12 states and 1 Union Territory, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million weekly listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. With the launch of its new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, a modern version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, Radio City aims to engage with the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences. The network’s humour-based IPs ‘Babber Sher’, ‘Joke Studio’ and the IP ‘Love Guru’ with a concept of love, relationships and romantic endeavours are immensely revered by the audience. In 2013, the radio station introduced ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’, a platform to recognize independent music. The leading FM station provides a launch pad to budding singers with ‘Radio City Super Singer’, the first singing talent hunt on radio since the last fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its pioneering international property ‘Radio City Business Titans’ to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.

In addition to its terrestrial programming, Radio City has embraced ‘Radigitalization’ – the seamless integration of radio and digital technologies. This transformative approach extends the reach of radio beyond traditional boundaries, enhancing audience interaction and integrating radio into peoples daily lives across the country.

Radio City has bagged over 228 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, Golden Mikes – Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won ‘Indias Best Company of the Year 2022’ Award by Berkshire media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.