City Business School celebrates 15 years of continued excellence in the field of Management Education

BY : RAHUL

Celebrating the 15th Year of Management Excellence, BIBS (BENGAL INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS STUDIES) had organized a GRAND HR Conclave in association with HR LEARNING NETWORK (A PROJECT OF IIDR) that witnessed the participation of more than 100 HR professionals from top companies in India and globally. The idea behind the event was to bridge the communication gap between corporate and education institutions, and also show students what industry expects from management graduates.

BIBS Kolkata, established in 2008, has since its inception always believed in creating Industry Ready Management Talent for the Corporate World. The endeavor has always been to redefine the benchmarks of management education by inculcating Live Learning, Industry Involvement in the education of the students and collaborating with world leaders to bring a global level of learning in management.

HR Learning Network is a network of professional Human Resource Managers working in the field of Human Resource Development. The network also consists of Researchers and other resources persons working in the field of HRD. HR Learning Network is the flagship project of Institute Of Integrated Development And Research to promote knowledge sharing, research and network among HR professionals. HR Learning Network present membership strength is about 400 covering Eastern, Northeastern and Southern states of India.

Institute really wanted to contribute to and educate young minds on Learning agility hence they invited 80 plus HR professionals to grace the occasion. In the panel, they had – Samar Bannerjee (CHRO Star Cement), Sudhanshu Roy (President – Global HR Medica Group), Sushmita Choudhury (Head HR – Pinnacle Infotech), Dhrubojyoti Majumdar (HR L&T), Debalina Roy (GM HR VI), Silva Sarkar (Regional HR Manager Max Retail).

Speaking on the event, Mr. Vidur Kapoor – Chairman, BIBS said, “Over the Last 15 years, BIBS has constantly strived to bring the best in Management Education globally to the classroom. We have tied up with global giants like IBM, IIT Kanpur, DMI, Ireland, CISI, London and MDIS Singapore among others to bring global learning and certifications for our MBA Programmes, also our students learn from the best and work with the best. The HR Conclave is one such event where we bring industry and learners together to learn and network as a community.”

Mr. Sayak Sarkar – Founder & Concept Initiator – HR Learning Network and IIDR said, “HR Learning Network and IIDR in association with BIBS aims at imparting knowledge to Students and HR fraternity at large through this mega event. In the near future the students will become corporate leaders, so HR Learning Network wants to connect with future corporate leaders in a positive way.