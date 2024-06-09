Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Monsoon Update: City Experiences First Spell of Rains Two Days Early

Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are susceptible to heavy rain as IMD has issued an orange warning in these areas for Monday and Tuesday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image Credit: Pintrest

Mumbai: Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai two days before the predicted date of June 11 by the India Meteorology Department (IMD) as the city experienced its first spell of rains on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Pulgar districts till Tuesday, indicating light to moderate rains in these areas. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts are susceptible to heavy rain as IMD has issued an orange warning for these areas for Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours on Sunday. On the other hand, IMD’s coastal observatory recorded 8.8 mm of rain.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, 8 June 2024,” IMD said in a post on X.

IMD further added, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days.”







