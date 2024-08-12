NationalPolitics

City Gets Moderate Rainfall with Thundershowers, Traffic Jams Reported Several Areas

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 12, 2024
0 77 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Rains: City Gets Moderate Rainfall with Thundershowers, Traffic Jams Reported Several Areas

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Delhi Rains: City Gets Moderate Rainfall with Thundershowers, Traffic Jams Reported Several Areas
Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Part of Delhi-NCR witnessed moderate rainfall on Monday. The India Metrological Department (IMD) earlier had said that the national capital is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 32 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 53 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 12, 2024
0 77 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

8 A(Stars) and Beyond: How Oakridge’s Cambridge Curriculum Fuels Student Success

August 12, 2024

SBI General Insurance Surges Ahead with a 32% Growth in Q1 FY24-25

August 12, 2024

Puja Khedkar ‘Not To Be Arrested’; Delhi HC Grants Protection In Fake Identity Case

August 12, 2024

Win Win W.782 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

August 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow