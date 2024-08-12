Home

Delhi Rains: City Gets Moderate Rainfall with Thundershowers, Traffic Jams Reported Several Areas

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Part of Delhi-NCR witnessed moderate rainfall on Monday. The India Metrological Department (IMD) earlier had said that the national capital is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers on Monday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 32 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 53 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

