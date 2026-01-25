Home

Delhi Pollution: City records cleanest air in 3 months, people breathe easier in moderate AQI after Friday rain – Check current levels

Delhi Pollution: The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 152, thanks to Friday showers and strong winds on Saturday that swept away the pollutants. The capital city recorded the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday for the first time in weeks, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data recorded at 6:05 am.

#WATCH | Delhi | Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, as air quality improves. Visuals from AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/wdzw98CPmb — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

Friday rain – a three-year high single-day shower for January – and Saturday speedy winds swept away toxic smog and pollutants from Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), resulting in better air quality on Sunday. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was 192 (‘moderate’) at 4 pm. The AQI continued to improve throughout the day, clocking a reading of 163 at 10 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has also been issued for another spell of rain and thunderstorms in the capital city. Cold wave conditions have returned in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the plains.On Sunday morning, Delhi’s AQI was recorded around 152, falling into the ‘Moderate’ category for the first time in weeks, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data (6:05 am). Almost all areas in the capital city recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. However, few areas still recorded ‘poor’ AQI. Only one area of Delhi falls under below 100 AQI zone.Cold wave conditions returned in the capital city after Friday showers. According to IMD, the nighttime temperature is expected to hover between 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius. However, the mercury may rise on Tuesday to 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures are expected to settle in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius over the next few days. A yellow has also been sound another spell of rain and thunderstorms in the capital city. “Generally cloudy skies will persist on Tuesday, with possible one or two spells of light rain accompanied with lightning, thunderstorm and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely during early morning to forenoon hours. Another spell of very light to light rain may occur towards afternoon or evening,” an IMD official said.Cold north-westerly winds sweep across North India. After heavy rain and snow, the weather department has forecast a significant dip in night temperatures across several regions. However, the IMD stated that the recent western disturbance, which brought rain and heavy snow to mountain regions, is moving away. Icy winds to flow from the snow-clad Himalayas towards northern India, further intensifying the chills. Central India is also on alert for a mercury dip of up to four degrees Celsius in the coming days.The weather department has issued warnings for moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.On Monday, Republic Day, the visibility across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan is expected to reduce significantly due to dense fog conditions. Dense to very dense fog conditions in parts of North India could significantly disrupt road and rail travel.