City to face 14-hour water supply cut during ….; Check list of affected areas

The water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Kerala due to ongoing work on the Smart City project on September 24 from 10 am to 12 am at night. 

Kerala Water Supply Cut
Kerala to face 14-hour water supply cut Today; Check the list of affected areas and timings

Kerala Water Cut: Some areas of Kerala will face 14 hours water supply disruption on Tuesday due to ongoing work associated with the Smart City project. The water supply will remain disrupted from 10 AM till midnight. According to the press release issued by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Thursday, the water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the city due to ongoing work on the Smart City project on September 24 from 10 am to 12 am at night. 

Areas affected by water supply cut

This disruption will affect areas like- Vazhuthacaud, Udarasirmani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sishu Vihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edapazhanji, K Anirudhan Road, Irakkam Road, Mettukada, Valiyashala and Thycaud. 





