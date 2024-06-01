Home

Delhi Weather Update: City Witnesses Cloudy Skies and Dust Storm After Blistering Heat

Delhi Weather Update: The National Capital on Saturday witnessed a sudden change in weather after heatwave conditions gripped the city. Cloudy skies and dust storm brought Delhi’s mercury down. On Friday, India reported at least 40 suspected heat-related deaths, 25 of them of staff deployed on Lok Sabha poll duty in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses cloudy skies and dust storm after scorching heat pic.twitter.com/ETyYllAU3e — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

According to officials, heat-related deaths were reported from Odisha (10), Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4) and Uttar Pradesh (1) on Thursday also. Rajasthan has reported at least five heat-related deaths so far.

Among the fatalities recorded on Friday, the maximum 17 were from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Bihar, five from Odisha and four from Jharkhand, where officials said more than 1,300 people are hospitalised with heatstroke conditions.

The soaring temperatures also caused water scarcity in some parts of the country including in Delhi where the residents faced continued acute shortages, with people in long queues struggling to secure enough to meet their daily needs.

“I stand in line from 4 am, but due to the crowd, I cannot reach the water tanker… It’s hard to get water,” said Vibha Devi, a resident of Delhi’s Geeta Colony.







