Civic Apathy Continues in Bengaluru as Another Road Caves in After Pipeline Work Third Such Incident In a Week
Bengaluru/Karnataka: A portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work. This is the third such incident in a week. On January 12, a
Bengaluru/Karnataka: A portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work. This is the third such incident in a week. On January 12, a biker who was passing through the site of a metro construction was left injured after a portion of a road caved in at Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.
Prior to that a woman and her 2-year-old son lost their lives after a metro pillar collapsed on them, leading to massive outrage in the city against the Namma metro and the state government. The deceased Tejaswini (25) and Vihan (2) had suffered major head injuries and succumbed due to severe bleeding.
The grandfather of the deceased child stated that he got a call but could not reach the spot as the place was blocked. Later, when he went to the hospital, he got to know about the death of one of the grandsons and his daughter-in-law.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 1:05 PM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2023 1:11 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shehnaaz Gill – Guru Randhawa Enjoy Sunset, Get Cosy in Romantic Video, Fans Say Sidharth Ke Baad…
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShehnaaz Gill – Guru Randhawa Enjoy Sunset, Get Cosy in Romantic Video, Fans Say ‘Sidharth Ke Baad…’ Shehnaaz...
Deep-Tech Startup Chara Raises $4.75 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Led By Exfinity Venture Partners
[ad_1] Home BusinessDeep-Tech Startup Chara Raises $4.75 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Led By Exfinity Venture Partners These ‘Make in...
Fantasy Cricket Tips Today Playing 11 Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Toss Updates SA20 Match 10 Jan 17 5 PM IST
[ad_1] Home SportsPRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match...
Meet Anup Gupta—Chandigarh New Mayor
[ad_1] Chandigarh New Mayor: BJP's Anup Gupta wins Chandigarh mayor election by 1 vote. Here's all you need to know...
Argentina Draw Inspiration From Lionel Messi & Co, Juniors In Quest For Maiden Title
[ad_1] Home SportsHockey World Cup 2023: Argentina Draw Inspiration From Lionel Messi & Co, Juniors In Quest For Maiden Title...
Pakistans New Raga Should India Believe on Shahbaz Sharif
[ad_1] Home News WorldPakistan’s New Raga — Should India Believe on Shahbaz Sharif It is not the first time when...
Average Rating