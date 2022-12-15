Civil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023; to Protest on Dec 19

#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 on Twitter: UPSC aspirants have once again banded together to demand that the number of UPSC civil service exam attempts be increased, claiming that the Covid pandemic has hampered their preparations and studies.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Soon.

UPSC Aspirants Demands #UPSCExtraAttempt2023 on Twitter: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview round.

#UPSCExtraAttempt2023, #ExtraAttemptForAll Trend on Twitter

UPSC aspirants have once again banded together to demand that the number of UPSC civil service exam attempts be increased, claiming that the Covid pandemic has hampered their preparations and studies. Many students who have been unable to take the UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are requesting age relaxation for the UPSC exam, claiming that they have lost two important years due to the Covid-19 wave in India. Following this, the students began requesting the government and commission for an extra attempt in the next IAS exam.

Aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Department of Personnel and Training, and using hashtags such as #2CompensatoryAttempt4All, #UPSCExtraAttempt, #2yearagerelaxationforall, and #ExtraAttemptForAll.

IAS Aspirants Plan Protest on December 19

UPSC CSE Aspirants are even requesting an extra attempt to clear the examination. They even intend to protest on December 19 and are considering filing a new petition in the Supreme Court, the apex court.

Fresh Petition in SC

In addition, aspirants have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court for an additional attempt/chance. Earlier in March, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider the representation of some aspirants who were unable to take the UPSC civil services main examination due to COVID-19. However, the Centre in its response told the SC, the apex court that additional attempts for these candidates are “not possible”. The aspirants have now decided to file a new petition with the Supreme Court for an additional attempt and age relaxation.

#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 on Twitter: Check Aspirants Demand

We have always been receiving your support. We express our heartfelt gratitude for your fair journalism.@narendramodi@PMOIndia #UPSCExtraAttempt2023 pic.twitter.com/AtpV03Um4c — Subhash Vidyarthi (@Subhash_1612) December 14, 2022

Ma’am we were also supporter of @narendramodi but for last 2 years what he and his Govt did to us is known to you .

Urge you to please raise again our issue so that we can sit for Exam. 🙏#UPSCExtraAttempt2023#CovidCompensation4All @AmitShah @TrulyMonica @ashu91rational pic.twitter.com/KrxCUkOOLE — Abhinav Ranjan (@abhinav2641) December 10, 2022

General category students should be given same no. of attempts and age limit should be like that of OBC in UPSC civil services exam. We support the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. We are just asking for equality in attempts like that of OBC. #UPSCExtraAttempt #upscextraattempt2023 — Murali (@Murali28176867) December 14, 2022

In March, the Supreme Court recommended the Government to change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of CCE aspirants and grant an extra(additional) attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates. Candidates point out that thousands of aspirants gathered at exam centres for the UPSC Mains exam in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place. The student’s and their family’s health were also jeopardised. Students who tested positive for Covid were barred from taking the exam, and no special arrangements were made for them either. As per a report, after several requests and protests, the students have once again planned to stage a protest on December 19, 2022.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration, Exam Calendar Update

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023. The UPSC Exam calendar 2023 includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2023, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date.

UPSC Civil Service Examination – KEY Highlights

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Date of Notification: February 01, 2023

Last Date for receipt of Applications: February 21, 2023

Date of commencement of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY)

Duration of Exam: 1 DAY

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Dates

Date of commencement of Exam: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

Duration of Exam: 5 DAYS

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.




