CK Birla Hospitals announces the launch of Osteopathy Clinic at CMRI, Kolkata

CK Birla Hospitals announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Osteopathy Clinic, which will provide non-invasive treatments to patients to enhance their overall health and well-being. The clinic, located at CMRI, will offer patients with comprehensive osteopathic care, stimulating the body’s innate ability to heal itself.

Osteopathy is a drug-free, holistic, non-invasive manual therapy that aims to improve overall health by strengthening and engineering the musculoskeletal framework. Osteopathic treatments aim to positively affect the body’s nervous, circulatory, and lymphatic systems by emphasizing the body’s structure and functional relationship. It treats numerous chronic and acute conditions and can also prevent chronic disorders by boosting the body’s natural healing processes. Techniques include applying gentle pressure, stretching, and resistance.

Juan Guillon, an internationally acclaimed osteopath and a consultant at CMRI, said, ”The launch of the Osteopathy clinic is a testament to the legacy of CK Birla Hospitals in pioneering integrative health care. Osteopathic treatment can help supportand enhance nervous system function, balance the musculoskeletal system, promote optimal circulation, and improve coordination among the different bodily systems. Osteopathy can effectively complement conventional treatments and amplify outcomes.”

Aligning with the growing trend of individuals seeking an integrative and holistic approach to diagnosis and treatment, CMRI provides an environment that promotes seamless collaboration between its various specialties. This allows patients to benefit from a comprehensive approach to their treatment. The aim is to not only to address biomechanical, postural, and musculoskeletal issues but also to help identify other factors that can be addressed to reduce chronic pain and increase function. Osteopathy treatments are supported by a growing body of research demonstrating their effectiveness in addressing various musculoskeletal conditions and promoting overall well-being. The facility is also available in Rukmani Birla Hospital, Jaipur.

Echoing his views, Sombrata Roy, Unit Head, CMRI, said, “Our new Osteopathy clinic will further strengthen our capability to offer integrated and exceptional healthcare to patients. We are recognized for dynamic integration across various specialties, ensuring a well-rounded approach towards treatment.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Osteopathy Clinic at CMRI is poised to deliver a highly effective treatment option, offering personalized treatment plans that utilize a range of techniques to address the underlying causes of pain and discomfort.