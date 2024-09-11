NationalPolitics

Clash erupts between police and protesters; cops use water cannons, lathicharge to disperse them

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 11, 2024
0 99 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Sanjauli mosque row: Clash erupts between police and protesters; cops use water cannons, lathicharge to disperse them

Earlier in the day, protestors, including members of some Hindu organisations, gathered in the Dhalli area of Shimla and held a protest against the alleged illegal construction. Ahead of the protest, heavy police forces were deployed at the Dhalli Tunnel East in Shimla.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Sanjauli mosque row: Clash erupts between police and protesters; cops use water cannons, lathicharge to disperse them

A clash broke out between police and protesters after the latter removed the barricades and tried to march towards the Sanjauli area of Shimla on Wednesday. The protest march was taken out over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque.

The protests have been called by Hindu organizations over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque.

One of the protestors criticised the state government after police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge upon them.

“Regarding the illegal construction, we have seen that Himachal Government Minister Anirudh Singh has said that the construction is unauthorised and should be taken down…. ‘Aaj, Himachal Pradesh ke mukhya mantri ne Hindu samaj ke sath khilwad karte hue mahilaon aur Hindu samaj pe lathi-charged kiya’… The Hindu community was on its way to Sanjauli for a peaceful protest but the police of the Sukhu government used lathi-charge upon and dispersed us..,” said a protestor.

Earlier in the day, protestors, including members of some Hindu organisations, gathered in the Dhalli area of Shimla and held a protest against the alleged illegal construction. Ahead of the protest, heavy police forces were deployed at the Dhalli Tunnel East in Shimla.

(With ANI Inputs)







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 11, 2024
0 99 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IAF Wing commander booked for alleged rape after junior’s complaint

September 11, 2024

‘We were forced politically to take up Yatra…’: Rahul Gandhi in US

September 11, 2024

AAP releases third list of 11 candidates for Assembly Polls

September 11, 2024

Tejashwi attacks Nitish, says ‘Bihar CM has lost his…’

September 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow