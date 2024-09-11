Home

Sanjauli mosque row: Clash erupts between police and protesters; cops use water cannons, lathicharge to disperse them

Earlier in the day, protestors, including members of some Hindu organisations, gathered in the Dhalli area of Shimla and held a protest against the alleged illegal construction. Ahead of the protest, heavy police forces were deployed at the Dhalli Tunnel East in Shimla.

A clash broke out between police and protesters after the latter removed the barricades and tried to march towards the Sanjauli area of Shimla on Wednesday. The protest march was taken out over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque.

The protests have been called by Hindu organizations over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque.

One of the protestors criticised the state government after police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge upon them.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Water cannons and sloganeering continue as the protestors clash with the police while on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/fuHXO9xGMK — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

“Regarding the illegal construction, we have seen that Himachal Government Minister Anirudh Singh has said that the construction is unauthorised and should be taken down…. ‘Aaj, Himachal Pradesh ke mukhya mantri ne Hindu samaj ke sath khilwad karte hue mahilaon aur Hindu samaj pe lathi-charged kiya’… The Hindu community was on its way to Sanjauli for a peaceful protest but the police of the Sukhu government used lathi-charge upon and dispersed us..,” said a protestor.

