Jan. 20, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Clasp’s Chief Operating Officer,, served as the negotiator for employers and business on the U.S. Department of Education’s, a federal negotiated rulemaking committee focused on strengthening the connection between higher education and workforce outcomes. The AHEAD Committee detailed the parameters for, a new program that for the first time allows Pell Grant funding to support short-term education and training programs that can train and place students in. The committee also defined the rules implementing new accountability measures under the, which tie federal higher education funding eligibility to the workforce outcomes of program graduates.As the AHEAD Committee advances new accountability rules, Clasp estimates that separate proposed changes to federal Plus loan caps under OBBBA could leave. These changes will directly affect healthcare talent pipelines for hospitals and health systems—years before shortages appear in hiring data. Selected for its leadership at the intersection of higher education and workforce development, Clasp worked actively with leading employers across sectors—and specifically large health systems—to. Clasp advocated for policies that encourage educational institutions to invest in high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand programs, along with the career resources and employer partnerships required to support skill relevance and graduate placement. Clasp also collaborated with fellow negotiators from

“Healthcare employers have typically been downstream of the higher-education system that produces the next generation of talent,” said David Kafafian, COO of Clasp. “It was a privilege to be at the table with an active voice shaping this next chapter of higher-education policy on behalf of the employers we serve—and those we don’t.”

Assessing role- and region-specific pipeline exposure

Mapping education access risk using Clasp’s School Deserts Index

Drafting regulations that connect higher education and workforce

Aligning education partnerships, loan repayment, and early-commitment models with long-term access-to-care goals

As the rules move toward implementation, Clasp is helping hospitals and health systems understand what changed—and how to respond—by:Healthcare employers using Clasp have already committed more than, increasingly treating these investments as pipeline infrastructure rather than retention perks.

“Employers can’t recruit their way out of a shrinking pipeline,” Tess Michaels, Clasp’s Founder and CEO, added. “The systems preparing for 2026 engage earlier — with education partners, policymakers, and students — to protect access to care.”