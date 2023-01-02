Class 10, Class 12 Practical Exams From Today; All Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the practical examinations and internal assessments for Class 10 and Class 12 from today.

CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 practical exams, which began on Monday, will conclude on January 14 (Saturday).

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Practical Exams From Today

The Board has directed all schools to inform students that they need to appear in the Practical Exams, Projects and internal Assessments as per the schedule shared by the central board. In case a student misses a practical exam, the exam must be re-scheduled between January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023 itself.

In case a student remains absent, in the online portal, schools must mark the student as “Absent”. If the student has reappeared for the practical at a later date, the schools must mark the student as “Re-scheduled” in the online portal.

In an official notification, the CBSE said, “The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.”

Earlier, the CBSE had also announced the 2023 board exam datesheets for the theory examinations. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will take place from February 15 to April 5, 2023.



